Sunday, November 03, 2024
CM Maryam to depart for London for medical treatment on Nov 5

Web Desk
2:43 PM | November 03, 2024
Regional, Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is reportedly set to depart for London on November 5 for medical treatment, marking her first international trip since taking office.

Sources indicate that Maryam will undergo treatment for a chronic throat infection and is scheduled to consult with her personal physician during her week-long stay in the UK.

Maryam is expected to be accompanied by her father, with both scheduled to return to Pakistan on November 13.

This development comes as Lahore grapples with severe air quality issues, ranking as the most polluted city in the world. The city’s air quality index (AQI) reached a hazardous level of 581 on Sunday morning, underscoring the persistent environmental challenges facing its residents.

Web Desk

