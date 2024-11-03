Commerce minister reaches Tashkent on 3-day visit

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan landed in Tashkent on Saturday evening, marking the start of his official three-day visit to Uzbekistan. He was welcomed at Tashkent International Airport by Gulamov Shohrux Xasanovich, Deputy Minister at the Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade, along with Pakistan’s Ambassador to Uzbekistan, Ahmad Farooq.

The visit, which underscores the strengthening bilateral ties between Pakistan and Uzbekistan, will feature the 9th Session of the Pakistan-Uzbekistan Inter-Governmental Commission (IGC) on Trade-Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation, and the 4th Uzbekistan-Pakistan Business Forum. The session, co-chaired by Jam Kamal Khan and Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade, Laziz Kudratov, will convene on November 4, 2024.

Key agenda items include strategic meetings with top Uzbek officials such as Deputy Prime Minister Jamshed Khujaev and Transport Minister Ilkhom Makhkamov to discuss pivotal projects in trade, investment, and logistics. The Business Forum will host 33 Pakistani business delegates across various sectors for B2B meetings aimed at fostering new partnerships and enhancing trade. The minister’s visit reflects both nations’ dedication to deepening economic and technical collaborations and supporting mutual goals, including Uzbekistan’s ongoing WTO accession.