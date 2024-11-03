Sunday, November 03, 2024
CTD killed three terrorists, arrests two in Musakhel Intelligence-Based Operation

Web Desk
6:52 PM | November 03, 2024
The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) successfully eliminated three high-profile terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) near the national highway in Musakhel district, Balochistan.

During the operation, a heavy exchange of gunfire led to the arrest of two additional suspects, according to CTD officials. Large quantities of weapons and ammunition were recovered from the deceased terrorists.

This recent success follows CTD’s intensified crackdown on terrorism, with 18 terrorists apprehended in Punjab in recent weeks across 134 IBOs. Officials reported that three of the most wanted terrorists from the Fitna Al-Khawarij group, along with weapons and explosives, were captured in coordinated operations in Lahore, Faisalabad, and Rawalpindi.

