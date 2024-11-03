Disconnected Pakistan

As nations worldwide accelerate their technological infrastructure, countries like South Korea, China, and the United States lead in deploying 5G technology. A survey by the Global Mobile Suppliers Association (GSA) reported that around 70 countries had established 5G networks by June 2022, with the world now transitioning towards 6G.

In contrast, Pakistan still struggles with 4G connectivity. Since February 17, 2024, X (formerly Twitter) has been inaccessible, and major social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Snapchat have also become inaccessible without Virtual Private Networks (VPNs). Even basic WhatsApp functions, such as sending audio notes, now require a VPN. This technological lag is stark and alarming given that other nations are moving forward.

While the current government focuses on constitutional reforms, it seems to have neglected the critical issue of internet accessibility. The Pakistan Software House Association (P@SHA) warned in August 2024 that internet disruptions could cost Pakistan’s economy up to $300 million—losses the country cannot afford amid its current economic challenges.

Beyond economic impact, the internet outages hinder education. The government, alongside the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), must act swiftly to address these disruptions. Prolonged connectivity issues impede students’ access to educational resources, hampering their ability to thrive in an evolving world. We, the students, urge the government to secure stable internet access to safeguard our futures.

MOIN AHMED AWAN,

Kandhkot.