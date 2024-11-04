Experts urge protective measures as smog worsens in Punjab

ISLAMABAD - Healthcare specialists Saturday cautioned Punjab inhabitants to adopt protective measures to mitigate the harmful effects of escalating smog levels, emphasizing the potential for noxious chemicals to exacerbate respiratory issues and other health concerns.

Renowned respiratory infection specialist, Dr. Azam Mushtaq, talking to a private news channel, sounded the alarm on the deteriorating air quality in the province, urging citizens to take immediate precautions to safeguard their health. The worsening air quality poses significant health risks, particularly for vulnerable populations such as children, elderly individuals, and those with pre-existing respiratory conditions, he added.

“Inhaling smog-filled air can lead to severe respiratory complications, including asthma, bronchitis, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD),” Dr. Mushtaq warned. By taking proactive measures, citizens can protect themselves and their loved ones from the hazardous effects of smog, he added.

Dr. Mushtaq has issued a smog safety advisory, recommending the use of face masks during outdoor activities, frequent mouth washing, and avoiding unnecessary outdoor exposure, especially during peak pollution hours (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.). Citizens should also check smog levels before venturing out and consider staying indoors with windows and doors closed, using air purifiers, reducing physical activity, staying hydrated, and monitoring air quality indexes.

He urged vulnerable populations, such as children, elderly individuals, pregnant women, and those with pre-existing respiratory conditions, to be particularly cautious. If symptoms like coughing, shortness of breath, chest tightness, irritation, headaches, or fatigue persist or worsen, immediate medical attention should be sought, he added.