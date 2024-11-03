Sunday, November 03, 2024
Export of footwear increases 9.58pc in July-September

NEWS WIRE
November 03, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD  -  The export of footwear from the country witnessed an increase of 9.58 percent during the first three months of the current fiscal year (2024-25) as compared to the exports of the corresponding months of last year. The country exported footwear worth $45.136 million during July-September 2024-25 as opposed to the export of $41.192 million during July-September 2023-24, showing growth of 9.58 percent, according to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). Among the footwear products, the exports of leather footwear witnessed an increase of 8.71 percent, rising from $33.741 million to $36.681 million during the months under review. However, canvas footwear exports decreased by 26.37 percent by going down from $0.827 million last year to $0.609 million, the PBS data revealed. The exports of all other footwear rose by 18.45 percent to $7.846 million from $6.624 million in the same months last year. Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the footwear exports appreciated by 14.85 percent during the month of September 2024 as compared to the same month of last year. The footwear exports during September 2024 were recorded at $14.851 million against the export of $12.930 million in September 2023. During the period under review, the export of leather and all other footwear witnessed an increase of 18.81 and 3.37 percent respectively. In addition, the export of canvas footwear decreased by 33.18 percent, it added. On a month-on-month basis, the exports of footwear commodities however dipped by 19.69 percent during September 2024 as compared to the exports of $18.492 million in August 2024, the PBS data revealed.

On a month-on-month basis, the exports of leather and canvas footwear decreased by 19.66 and 40 percent respectively.

