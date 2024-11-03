Sunday, November 03, 2024
Farmers advised to complete peas’ cultivation by mid of November

NEWS WIRE
November 03, 2024
Newspaper, Business

FAISALABAD  -  The agriculture experts have advised growers to complete cultivation of peas by mid of November to get a bumper yield. According to a spokesman for the agriculture (Extension) department, peas are used largely in Pakistan because it is a rich source of vitamins, manganese, fiber, and iron, etc. The farmers should cultivate approved varieties of peas like supreme, sarsabz, pea-2009, meteor Fsd, etc over the maximum space because its production not only plays a pivotal role in meeting food requirements of people but it is also helpful for growers in mitigating their financial issues, he said. The most suitable time for cultivation of peas is October to mid November and late from this time would affect quality and quantity of production. Therefore, growers should complete cultivation of peas’ crop so that they could get the maximum yield, he added.

