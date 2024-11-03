FBR rebuts claims of IMF rejecting revision of targets

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) issued a rebuttal on Saturday regarding a baseless and false story claiming that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) rejected the board’s request for a revision of targets, as reported by some electronic media. It is outrightly denied that any such meeting has taken place with the IMF on this subject, said a FBR statement issued here. Furthermore, this topic has never been on the agenda of any meetings with the IMF, virtual or otherwise. Therefore, the FBR not only rejects this news but also advises national media to refrain from spreading such fake stories that may adversely affect our national interests.