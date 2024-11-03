Sunday, November 03, 2024
FG/Din Polo face Diamond Paints in Misha & Ibrahim Polo Cup final

Staff Reporter
November 03, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -   FG/Din Polo will take on Diamond Paints in the main final of the Misha & Ibrahim Polo Cup 2024 at Lahore Polo Club today (Sunday). One of the finalist teams, FG/Din Polo, consists of Abbas Mukhtar, Raffay Shaikh, Farhad Shaikh and Raja Mikael Sami. Other finalist team, Diamond Paints, comprises Mir Shoaib Ahmed, Mir Huzaifa Ahmed, Ch Hayat Mehmood and Raja Jalal Arslan. The final will be witnessed and enjoyed by a good number of polo enthusiasts including players and their families and Lahore Polo Club top officials and executive committee members. Meanwhile, the subsidiary final will be played before the main final, where Total Nutrition will compete against Seafa Logistics International at the Lahore Polo Club ground.

Staff Reporter

