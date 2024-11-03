Financial irregularities worth Rs2.13b detected in Punjab Police

LAHORE - Financial irregularities totalling Rs2.13 billion are identified in various Punjab Police department procurements, according to the 2023-24 audit report submitted to the Punjab Assembly Standing Committee on Home Affairs.

Official sources revealed that the report highlights alleged breaches of Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules across multiple police divisions. The audit report points out that the office of SP Dolphin Squad in Lahore did not collect 80 million rupees in bid security for motorbike parts purchases, and DIG Investigation Lahore office reportedly spent 65.8 million rupees on vehicle repairs. Additionally, the IG Punjab Office made purchases worth 1.62 billion rupees, while the Safe City Authority allegedly overlooked late delivery penalties exceeding 50 million rupees, which should have been imposed on private contractors for delays.

Further details in the report reveal financial irregularities in the procurement practices of various departments. The IG Punjab Office itself reportedly incurred irregularities amounting to over 47 million rupees, while DPO Gujrat office was found to have irregular expenses of 31.5 million rupees for vehicle repairs. In another instance, the SP Police Response Unit Dolphin made purchases totalling 21.5 million rupees, and DPO Gujrat office acquired food supplies worth 18.9 million rupees without following the required tender process, opting for quotations instead. Other irregularities included DPO Sheikhupura’s office 8.4 million rupees motor oil procurement and CPO Faisalabad’s office purchase of goods worth 8.2 million rupees from a blacklisted company. The Elite Police Force in Lahore was also flagged for spending 42.4 million rupees in violation of PPRA regulations.

In response to the audit findings, a Punjab Police spokesperson refuted claims of financial mismanagement, describing the perceived irregularities as procedural flaws rather than fiscal discrepancies. The spokesperson explained that it is a standard procedure for all government departments, including the Punjab Police, to submit annual audit reports to the relevant committee in the Punjab Assembly. All departments then respond in detail to any audit objections raised.

“While procedural defects in procurement by the Punjab Police may occur, the perception of financial irregularities is unfounded,” the spokesman claimed.

According to the spokesperson, Punjab Police has already presented comprehensive records and documentary evidence concerning its procurement activities to the necessary forums, and submitted a detailed, fact-based response to the assembly’s committee. The spokesperson asserted that Punjab Police will address any audit objections and departmental stances in upcoming sessions of the committee, adding that any objections are typically closed after a satisfactory review of records by the accounts committees.

The Punjab Police spokesperson shed light on the department’s audit mechanism, highlighting that Punjab Police stands as the only department with a comprehensive internal audit system. The spokesperson explained that the Punjab Government has appointed a dedicated Director of Audit within the department to enhance oversight. Furthermore, semi-annual internal audits of all formations are conducted by Range Auditors, whose reports are closely monitored by the Additional IG Finance to ensure compliance and transparency within the department’s operations.