First phase of Raiwind Ijtema to close today

LAHORE - The first phase of the Raiwind Ijtema 2024 will close today with special prayers. This annual international gathering attracts thousands of delegates from across Pakistan and beyond, aiming to foster unity and strengthen the faith of participants. The Raiwind Ijtema is being commenced in two phases. The second phase is scheduled from November 7 to November 10, 2024, concluding with a special prayer. Delegates from various regions have already started arriving, with arrangements in place to ensure a smooth experience. Meanwhile, a reception camp has been established at the railway station and Lahore Airport to welcome guests. A senior official of Raiwind Ijtima Maulana Abdullah told APP that at both camps, attendees are provided with refreshments and transportation to the main Ijtima venue, ensuring their journey is comfortable. The Raiwind Ijtema serves as a pivotal platform for spiritual uplift, discussion of Islamic teachings, and collective prayers. It brings together individuals from diverse backgrounds, emphasizing the importance of faith, unity, and community. In preparation for the event, security measures have been significantly enhanced this year. The traffic police have deployed 13 DSPs, 203 inspectors, and 999 wardens to ensure the safety of all participants. Additionally, walk-through gates and surveillance cameras have been installed to maintain a secure environment throughout the gathering.

DC for joint efforts to ensure dirt-free environment

Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza said on Saturday that providing a dirt-free environment to the citizens was the first priority of the administration. He expressed these views while visiting various places within Tehsil Nishtar Zone, including Ashiana chowk and Atarai Saroba, to assess cleanliness situation. He said door-to-door awareness campaign would be conducted to make the cleaning mission successful. During his visit, he took a detailed briefing from LWMC officials, it was informed in briefing that more improvements were being made in the sanitation arrangements and the number of LWMC workers had been increased to improve the cleaning mechanism. The DC emphasized that door-to-door awareness campaign should be conducted to make the cleaning mission successful and the citizens should be made aware of throwing garbage in the dustbin. He urged that citizens should keep garbage in designated places and do not throw it here and there.

The DC stressed that a comprehensive plan should be set up to maintain cleanliness in the city. Meanwhile, DC Syed Musa Raza paid a surprise visit to Government Kahna Nau Hospital to inspect medical facilities being provided to citizens.

MS Hospital, while giving a briefing to DC Lahore, said that space had been allocated to solve

parking problems in the hospital.

The DC also visited various wards and sections of the hospital and reviewed the administrative affairs.