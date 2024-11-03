Sunday, November 03, 2024
Four Khwarij terrorists killed in South Waziristan operations: ISPR

Our Staff Reporter
November 03, 2024
RAWALPINDI  -   Four Khwarij terrorists were killed in wee hours of Saturday in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted by the Security Forces in general area Sarwakai, South Waziristan District on reported presence of khwarij.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the khwarij’s location was effectively engaged by the Army troops during the operation, as a result of which, four khwarij were killed. “Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other Khwarji found in the area as the Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out  the menace of terrorism from the country,” it further said.

