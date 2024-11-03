From Vision to Violation

Pakistan’s founder, the Honourable Mr. Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, envisioned a country where people could enjoy freedoms of speech and expression. Yet today, Pakistan has become a centre of human rights violations. Although freedom of speech and assembly are enshrined in the country’s constitution under Article 19, which guarantees these rights, the practical reality tells a different story. The state’s harsh treatment of peaceful protesters, including prominent Sindhi figures like Saif Samejo and Sorath Sindhu at the Karachi Press Club, exemplifies the lack of constitutional adherence.

Instead of addressing citizens’ grievances, the government frequently resorts to Section 144 to suppress dissent. Although this section curtails freedom of assembly and expression and faces widespread criticism, it remains a regular tool of the state.

It is now critical for the government to rebuild public trust by addressing citizens’ concerns fairly and reasonably rather than resorting to oppressive measures.

GHULAM FAREED,

Umerkot.