Gaddafi stadium upgradation reaches 50% completion

The upgrade project has achieved approximately 50% completion, with significant advancements on the enclosures and main building floors. Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Mohsin Naqvi, conducted a thorough on-site visit to review the progress and expressed satisfaction with the developments.

Key enhancements include the nearing completion of floors in both the main and office buildings. Additionally, plans are underway to establish a cricket museum and souvenir shop within the main building. Chairman Naqvi instructed project teams to sustain their pace and uphold quality standards, emphasizing the importance of timely completion.

During his visit, Chairman Naqvi chaired a meeting at the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) camp office, where he reviewed project blueprints and design elements. He directed officials to ensure ample parking space and improve the aesthetic appeal of the main building’s exterior. Naqvi underscored the critical goal of completing the stadium upgrades before the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025 to meet international standards, benefiting players and fans alike.

The FWO Project Director provided a detailed update on construction progress, and senior PCB officials, including the Chief Operating Officer, Director Infrastructure, Director Domestic, Senior General Manager Infrastructure, along with architects and representatives from FWO and NESPAK, attended the visit.