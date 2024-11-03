Gold price dips

ISLAMABAD - The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs1,700 and was sold at Rs283,000 on Saturday compared to its sale at Rs284,700 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs1,457 to Rs242,627 from Rs244,084 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs222,408 from Rs223,744, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs3,430 and Rs2,940.67, respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $17 to $2,735 from $2,752, the Association reported.