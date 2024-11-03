Govt to create meaningful opportunities for youth

LAHORE - Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan on Saturday highlighted the government’s commitment to create meaningful opportunities for young Pakistanis, strengthening the country’s economic foundations and preparing youth to excel in an increasingly digital and globalized world. He said this while while addressing a visionary dialogue on “Youth Empowerment and Economic Growth” at an International Conference on Management & Research at a local hotel.

He also outlined essential initiatives under the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme designed to catalyze entrepreneurship, improve digital literacy and foster economic independence for Pakistan’s youth. Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan unveiled a comprehensive vision for youth-driven socio-economic development in Pakistan. With this year’s theme, “Globalization and Digitalization,” the conference served as a strategic platform for students, academicians, educators, researchers, and industry professionals committed to fostering sustainable development and navigating digital transformation challenges. The address received an enthusiastic response, with attendees recognizing the importance of aligning national youth initiatives with the demands of a rapidly evolving digital landscape. The PM’s Youth Programme chairman emphasized the government’s goal to establish a $25 billion industry, aiming to empower Pakistan’s emerging sectors such as technology, manufacturing, and services. He said, “This vision targets creating business opportunities, jobs and a resilient economic infrastructure to support the aspirations of future generations, particularly young Pakistanis.” He further said that to empower youth entrepreneurship, an additional Rs 300 billion would be invested in the Prime Minister’s Youth Business Loan Scheme. Rana said that this significant financial commitment aimed to provide aspiring young entrepreneurs with the capital to innovate, establish startups and expand their ventures. He further said that the government envisioned an entrepreneurial ecosystem that lowers youth unemployment, enhances productivity and drives economic diversification. Rana Mashhood said, “To meet the demands of a globalized job market, the government plans to increase the Prime Minister’s Youth Skills Development Programme training capacity from 400,000 to 1 million annually.” Through this programme, young Pakistanis would gain practical skills in high-demand fields like IT, engineering, healthcare, and vocational trades, equipping them for competitive careers and productive contributions to the national economy, he said.

Acknowledging the role of technology in shaping future opportunities, Rana Mashhood highlighted the Prime Minister’s IT initiatives, particularly the laptop scheme. He said that the initiative aimed to provide young people with access to essential digital tools, helping them to enter the freelance sector and thrive in e-commerce.

Chairman said that the government anticipated that this digital enablement would strengthen Pakistan’s freelance industry, contributing to a self-sustaining digital economy and positioning the country as a global competitor in online commerce and services.

Mashhood Ahmad Khan said that for the first time in Pakistan, a Digital Youth Hub had been created to centralize resources for young people seeking digital opportunities adding that this hub would serve as a one-stop platform where youth could connect with potential employers, access career guidance and explore programmes in entrepreneurship, digital skills development and youth leadership.

Rana Mashhood asserted the government’s resolve to reduce Pakistan’s dependency on the International Monetary Fund (IMF), through policies promoting, economic empowerment, local industries, and youth-led growth.

He said that Pakistan was striving toward financial self-reliance, aimed to create a resilient economy capable of generating sustained growth and prosperity, driven by empowered youth.

Special Representative to the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Rizwan Anwar extended heartfelt thanks to the distinguished guests, dignitaries, and participants for their engagement and insights.

He underscored the importance of collaboration among policymakers, educators, and industry leaders to ensure the success of these initiatives and to cultivate a culture of innovation and economic participation within the youth sector.

The conference was further enriched by valuable insights from prominent figures in academia and industry.