Hasan’s 169 and Nusratullah’s 5-33 steer Islamabad to win in Quaid Trophy

LAHORE - A maiden first-class century by Hasan Nawaz and a second five-wicket haul in an as many matches by fast bowler Nusratullah handed Islamabad an innings and 107 runs victory over Larkana on the second day of the second round of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match at the Diamond Cricket Ground.

Hasan Nawaz, starting at the overnight score of 75 in Islamabad’s 186 for four while replying to Larkana’s 140, was dismissed for 169 that lifted his side to 343. With 203 runs first innings lead in the bag, Nusratullah returned figures of 8-1-33-5 and Shayan Sheikh bagged three wickets for one run to dismiss Larkana for 96 in 20.5 overs. This was Islamabad’s second successive victory, courtesy a 251-ball knock by Hasan, whose innings was laced with 21 fours and a six. This was Hasan’s eight first-class match, while Nusratullah also had an impressive match after claiming a five-fer on his debut last week. The other eight matches were also heading for exciting finishes.

In Sheikhupura, Mohammad Sarwar Afridi scored an unbeaten 138 and Mohammad Usman scored 100 to help FATA post 448 all-out against Dera Murad Jamali, who were bowled out for 170 on Friday, while Rawalpindi were on top of AJK in Rawalpindi with the latter still trailing by 201 runs and five wickets remaining. In reply to AJK’s 82, Rawalpindi posted 375 that revolved around Umar Amin’s 96 and Shadab Khan’s 84. In AJK’s second innings, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Faizan equally shared four wickets between them to leave the visitors tottering at 92 for five.

Elsewhere, fast bowler Niaz Khan returned figures of 23.5-3-97-6 helped Peshawar secure a slender 22-run first innings lead. While replying to Peshawar’s 301, Bahawalpur were bowled out for 279. Peshawar, in their second innings were 57 for two to lead by 79 runs. At Islamabad’s Marghzar Cricket Ground, Hyderabad’s Mohammad Suleman scored 90 to help his side take a 73-run first innings lead against Lahore Whites, who were 162 for five when stumps were drawn on Saturday. At the National Ground in Islamabad, Abbottabad were in control against Faisalabad when they scored 405 in their first innings and then limited their opponents to 189 for nine, while Multan were also on top of Karachi Whites in Charsadda after claiming 90 runs first innings lead – thanks to five for 47 by Mohammad Ismail and four for 36 by Waseem Akram Jnr. When play ended, Multan were 62 for two to lead by 152 runs with eight wickets standing.

Sialkot’s Abdul Rehman scored 113 and Azam Awais contributed 78 to guide their team to 306 for four in reply to Quetta’s 263. In Lahore, Imran Butt of Lahore Blues scored 111 but Karachi’s Tabish Khan took four for 66 to restrict the home side’s first innings lead to only four runs. At the draw of stumps, the visitors were 30 for one to lead Lahore by 26 runs.