Hezbollah claims rocket attack on Israeli military base in Tel Aviv

3:52 PM | November 03, 2024
The Lebanese group Hezbollah claimed a rocket attack on an Israeli military intelligence base in Tel Aviv on Saturday.

In a statement, Hezbollah said its fighters targeted the Glilot military base on the outskirts of Tel Aviv with a barrage of rockets.

The Glilot military base is a key intelligence facility and home to the army’s Unit 8200, responsible for intelligence gathering within the military's intelligence division.

The base also hosts a military intelligence school and the headquarters of Israel’s Mossad spy agency.

Israel has escalated its air campaign in Lebanon since late September against what it claims are Hezbollah targets in an escalation from year-long cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah since the start of Israel’s brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip.

Nearly 2,900 people have been killed and more than 13,000 injured in Israeli attacks since last October, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israel expanded the conflict by launching an incursion into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.

