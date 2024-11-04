IGP reviews security measures in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi conducted an inspection of various duty points within the city on Saturday to review security measures. Accompanied by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) CTD Muhammad Iqbal and SSP Special Branch Yasir Afridi, along with other senior police officials, the IGP evaluated the security protocols in place.

During his visit, the IG met with on-duty police officers and stressed the importance of performing their duties with vigilance.

He called for enhanced security measures throughout the city, instructing patrolling officers to increase the intensity of their patrols and improve the effectiveness of the search process.

Additionally, IGP Rizvi directed the officers to prepare their subordinates for handling emergency situations and to personally oversee all duties. He emphasized that all officers should be equipped with complete safety gear before deployment.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Syed Ali Raza also reviewed the security arrangements of all financial institutions in Islamabad. He reminded police officers on duty to fulfill their responsibilities diligently while ensuring they have all necessary safety equipment.

Islamabad Police continues to work tirelessly to maintain peace and security in the federal capital, ensuring the safety of citizens’ lives and property. The IGP urged citizens to cooperate with police efforts and report any suspicious activities.