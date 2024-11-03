Sunday, November 03, 2024
Imran Khan to remain in Pakistan after his release: Barrister Saif

Web Desk
1:11 PM | November 03, 2024
National

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Advisor for Information, Barrister Saif, announced that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan will continue residing in Pakistan following his release. He emphasized that Imran Khan, along with his wife Bushra Bibi, will remain in their homeland.

In a scathing response to political rivals, Barrister Saif criticized leaders like Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari, and the late Benazir Bhutto, alleging they left Pakistan after making deals.

He argued that PTI’s opponents are hypocritical in accusing the party of deal-making when they themselves left the country under similar circumstances.

Barrister Saif claimed that Imran Khan has never misappropriated public funds or invested in foreign assets, adding, “Those who struck deals are now enjoying luxurious lifestyles abroad.” He challenged the government to disclose the alleged party with whom PTI supposedly made a deal, asserting that such accusations lack evidence as the government itself is in power.

