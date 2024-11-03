Sunday, November 03, 2024
Kazi declares SCO as well-timed, productive

Staff Reporter
November 03, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   The Former Ambassador of Pakistan to Russia, Netherlands, Indonesia and Iraq Mustafa Kamal Kazi on Saturday said that the conduct of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in the country was well-timed and productive and proved to be viable regional organization.  While addressing a session on ‘SCO Summit” Multilateralism, Connectivity and Counterterrorism’ organized by Pakistan Institute of International Affairs (PIIA), he said that SCO was quite broad topic, which held crucial relevance to us.  The former Ambassador Mustafa Kamal Kazi said that SCO was a key to harness full potential of our geographical location. He was of the veiw that mulilateralism created ways of bargaining and ‘Religional multilateralism is doing good.’ Kazi said that Shanghai Cooperation Organization distinctly stood out. Recalling the past, he said that Pakistan and India applied for the membership of SCO at the time and Pakistan became SCO member in 2017.

NA Speaker names five parliamentarians as top judge summons first JCP meeting

 He remarked that in the SCO recently held in the country raised the issue of palestinian geneocide and condemned it. He said that it also discussed climate resilience and other topics of importance. He said that SCO palyed an important role in the connectivity of the regional countries.  The Former Inspector General of Police Sindh and Counterterrorism Expert Aftab Nabi speaking on counterterorrism and role of SCO’s Regional Anti-Terrorit Structure (RATS) said that the SCO was performing good role specially RATS trying to do good work.

