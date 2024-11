Khelta Punjab Games Lahore District Inter-Club Kabaddi Tournament starts

LAHORE - Khelta Punjab Games Lahore District Inter-Club Kabaddi Tournament got underway at Cricket Stadium Ashiana Housing Scheme, Kamahan Road near Ring Road on Saturday. Ganjay Sandhu kabaddi team defeated Nasheman team by 43-37 in the first match of Khelta Punjab Games. In other matches, Tayyab kabaddi Club beat Ijaz Kabaddi Club by 29-24.Lidher Model High School beat APS Model High School by 15-7. Naeem Sandhu Kabaddi Club beat Khalid Bhatti Kabaddi Club by 37-27. Govt High School Jaman beat Govt High School Township by 27-18. Raja Bhola High School beatLidher High School by 28-19. Haji Shahid Club beatMinhala High School by 23-18. Khalid Ghumman Club beat Sher-e-Punjab Club by 19-7 and KarbathClub beat Raja Bhola Club by 33-23.