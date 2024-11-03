Lahore suffers record-breaking smog as AQI exceeds 1000

Lahore residents continue to grapple with hazardous air quality as the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) surpassed 1000 again on Sunday, ranking it as the most polluted city globally.

According to IQAir, a Swiss air quality monitoring platform, levels of PM2.5—dangerous fine particulate matter that poses serious health risks—peaked at 613, marking pollution levels over 122 times higher than what the World Health Organisation (WHO) considers unsafe.

The AQI reached a staggering 1073, surpassing the previous day’s high of 1067, with thick smog reducing visibility across the city. Lahore, a city of 14 million people, has struggled with this seasonal pollution mix due to vehicle emissions, crop burning, and cooler temperatures, which trap pollutants near the ground.

Environmental experts are urging residents to take precautions, such as wearing masks outdoors, staying hydrated, and frequently washing their faces to reduce exposure. The smog, exacerbated by annual crop burning around Lahore, has resulted in respiratory issues, eye irritation, and general health concerns for outdoor workers and citizens alike.

In response, the Punjab government has issued a renewed smog alert and implemented a "Green Lockdown" in the most affected zones, prohibiting construction activities, banning Qingqi rickshaws, restricting outdoor cooking without emission controls, and mandating masks. The crackdown on pollution-causing vehicles is also ongoing, though these measures have yet to significantly reduce pollution levels.

Other parts of Punjab, including cities like Multan, Sialkot, and Gujranwala, are also experiencing severe smog, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

Experts believe that cross-border air pollution from India’s capital, New Delhi—which ranks as the second most polluted city with an AQI of 511—has further intensified Lahore’s smog. In response, India has proposed regional cooperation to address this escalating environmental crisis, with Punjab’s Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also suggesting diplomatic engagement with India to find a joint solution.