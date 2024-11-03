Sunday, November 03, 2024
Maritime Minister chairs performance review meeting to evaluate progress

Our Staff Reporter
November 03, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  The Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, chaired a performance review meeting on Saturday to evaluate the progress and achievements of major maritime organizations, including the Port Qasim Authority (PQA), Karachi Port Trust (KPT), and Pakistan Marine Academy (PMA).

The meeting focused on key performance metrics, tackled ongoing challenges, and explored avenues for enhancing service delivery and productivity across the maritime sector.

The meeting concluded with a commitment to implement strategic recommendations and action plans to drive growth and advancement within the industry. Following the performance review meeting, the minister chaired a ‘Khuli Kachehri’ (Open court) to listen to the complaints and grievances of stakeholders from the maritime industry.

The open forum provided an opportunity for stakeholders to directly interact with the minister and share their concerns, suggestions, and ideas for improving the sector. The minister assured the stakeholders that their voices would be heard and their issues would be addressed promptly. Minister Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh issued directives to ensure that these issues are resolved on a priority basis

Representatives from various organizations under the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, including the Chairmen of PQA and KPT, Executive Directors of the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC), and the Commandant of PMA, attended the forum.

