Meeting of Focal Group for progress of Industrial Zones held

ISLAMABAD - A high level meeting of the Focal Group formed by the Prime Minister for the progress of Industrial Zones was held here under Federal Minister for Board of Investment, Privatization & Communications Abdul Aleem Khan.

This group reviewed the development on Free Economic Zones across the country and the problems being faced there while different proposals came under discussion to resolve the issues. Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan observed that special incentives are mandatory for these Special Economic Zones. Federal Minister for Board of Investment Abdul Aleem Khan said that Industrial Zones was wonderful option to promote industries in the country which should have been fully benefited but unfortunately for the last several years industrial zones across the country have been neglected badly and these centers are suffering from various difficulties and problems to deal with which measures have to be taken on an emergency basis. Abdul Aleem Khan further directed to ensure provision of special incentives and facilities to the industrial zones and approved the preparation of final recommendations by the Focal Group so that the pending issues can be resolved expeditiously. Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan further said that new industries will be established in the country only if special privileges are given in these industrial zones by leaving the traditional old practices.

Federal Secretaries for Energy, Industry and Investment and other senior officers also participated in the meeting of the Focal Group and briefed the Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan regarding update on industrial zones. It was also decided that the full agenda will be discussed and finalized in the next meeting of the Focal Group and important decisions will be approved to ensure speedy development in all Industrial Zones.