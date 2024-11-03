Mirpurkhas police conduct crackdown on inter-district robbery gang

MIRPURKHAS - on Saturday arrested two notorious robbers, Musa Notiyar and Yusuf Notiyar, residents of Badin district, after a two-month-long investigation. The accused confessed to committing multiple robberies in Digri City, stealing thousands of rupees and mobile phones. According to police sources, recovered cash, mobile phones and illegal weapons. Sources further revealed that SHO Degri police station, Inspector Salim Siraj Samoo, acting upon secret information, apprehended the suspects. The arrested individuals have a history of serious crimes in various Sindh districts, with multiple cases registered against them.

SSP Mirpurkhas Shabbir Ah Sithar on this occasion, praised SHO Degri and his team for the successful operation, commending their dedication to keeping the community safe.