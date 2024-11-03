Sunday, November 03, 2024
Motorcyclist killed, wife injured in road accident

November 03, 2024
FAISALABAD  -  A motorcyclist was killed while his wife sustained minor injuries in a road accident in Thikriwala police limits.  A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Saturday that 44-year-old Muhammad Shakeel of Chak No.340-GB along with his wife Musarrat Parveen, 42, was riding a motorcycle when a van hit their two-wheeler on Jhang Road near Chak No.67-JB Sadhar.  As a result, the motorcyclist received serious injuries and died on the spot whereas Rescue 1122 provided first aid to the woman whose condition was out of danger. The area police took the body into custody while an investigation is ongoing, he added.

Youth killed breaking up fight between two brothers

A youth was killed when he attempted to break up a fight between two brothers in Saddar Jaranwala police limits.  A police spokesman said here on Saturday that Khalid Masih and his brother Akram Masih were fighting over a domestic dispute near Adda Maharanwala when Khawesh alias Mitho interfered and tried to stop them but they hit him severely into sensitive parts.  As a result, Mitho received critical injuries died on the spot. The police took the body into custody and shifted it to mortuary of Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Jarranwala for postmortem while an investigation is ongoing, the spokesman added.

