Much-needed political stability achieved, claims Talal Chaudhry

FAISALABAD - Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) central leader and chairman Standing Committee on Privatisation Commission Senator Talal Chaudhry said on Saturday that much-need political stability had been achieved, despite multiple odds. He warned that nobody would be allowed to create chaos once again in the country to achieve their ulterior objectives and stop the process of growth and prosperity.

Addressing a press conference during his visit to Model Children Home Faisalabad here, he said that political stability was basic requirement to put the country on the road to progress and prosperity, but a group in the garb of politicians was intentionally creating unrest by promoting chaotic conditions in the country. He mentioned that the Punjab government was launching development projects on daily basis, whereas in KP, the chief minister was promoting hatred on dictates of his bosses.

He claimed that economic situation was improving due to prudent policies of the government. He said that stock market recorded historic improvement; rupee witnessed appreciation against dollar; price-hike decreased from 40 per cent to 7 per cent and the people heaved a sigh of relief.

He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was striving to bring maximum investment in the country, but the activists of a so-called political party was creating hurdles in it constantly. He also mentioned different events which had exposed that group and said that sit-in of 2014 was the start of the disruptive agenda, which urged people to create insurgency-like situation in the country.

He was critical of the social media, which was being handled from abroad to promote unrest in the country and said that the interior ministry had started action against these elements also. He said the government was determined to crush anti-state elements. He said that natural infighting had started in that group whose activists had divergent interests.

He said that actually, it was the last episode of the disruptive politics in Pakistan, which would die-down shortly.

Responding to a question, he said the parliament was mother of all constitution and it would play its due role. He said that 26th amendment was passed. “We can get 126th amendment passed if needed for greater national interests,” he added.

Later, Talal Chaudhry inaugurated a water filtration plant at Model Children Home Faisalabad in addition to visiting various sections of the home and having meeting with its administration.