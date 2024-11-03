Nawaz Sharif hints at economic recovery

Former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Nawaz Sharif, recently commented on the signs of economic recovery in Pakistan, attributing these improvements to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's diligent efforts in addressing the country’s financial challenges.

Returning to London after a visit to the United States, Nawaz Sharif spoke to the media, expressing confidence in the positive economic indicators. He emphasized that the PML-N understands the economic hardships faced by the public and is committed to alleviating inflationary pressures and high utility costs.

Additionally, Nawaz Sharif discussed the current state of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), noting its financial difficulties and the need for a transformative plan.

He revealed that his daughter, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, proposed a potential rebranding of the airline as ‘Air Punjab,’ aiming to revitalize the national carrier. The former premier said he encouraged Maryam to further explore this idea with others, envisioning a rebranded airline that could connect major Pakistani cities—such as Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, and Quetta—directly to international hubs like New York, London, Tokyo, and Hong Kong.

During his US visit, Nawaz Sharif also engaged with PML-N supporters and encouraged American investors to consider opportunities in Pakistan.