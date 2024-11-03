New Zealand secures historic series whitewash over India

triumphed over India by 25 runs in the 3rd Test at Wankhede Stadium, achieving a historic clean sweep of the series. This victory ends India’s winning streak at home and marks the first time India has been whitewashed in a home Test series since the 1999-2000 season against South Africa.

Setting a target of 147 runs, New Zealand’s bowling attack dismantled the Indian lineup, with Ajaz Patel claiming six wickets for 57 runs and Glenn Phillips adding three more. Despite a strong effort by Rishabh Pant, India scored 263 and 121 across their innings, falling short in the chase.

Reflecting on the win, Daryl Mitchell expressed pride in defeating a formidable Indian team, highlighting the team’s focus on patience and precision in their bowling strategy.

This victory strengthens New Zealand’s position in the World Test Championship standings and underscores their growing stature in international cricket.