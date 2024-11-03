October 2024 second deadliest month of the year, declares PICSS

ISLAMABAD - Despite a slight reduction in the overall number of militant attacks, October 2024 emerged as the second deadliest month of the year, according to the monthly security report released by the Islamabad-based Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS).

In the last month alone, 198 lives were lost in as many 93 violent incidents countrywide in militant attacks and security forces actions are combined. Total deaths included 98 militants, 62 security personnel and 38 civilians. Additionally, 111 people sustained injuries, comprising 56 civilians, 44 security forces personnel and 11 militants. The report noted that October recorded the highest number of militants’ fatalities and security forces deaths in a single month this year, with combatants accounting for 81 percent of the total lives lost. The data shows that, while the number of militant attacks dropped by 12 percent to a total of 68 incidents in October, the month still saw a sharp 77 percent increase in the overall death toll compared to September.

As many as 117 people lost their lives in these militant attacks, including 53 security forces personnel, 37 civilians and 27 militants. Besides this, 101 people were injured, among them 44 security forces personnel, 56 civilians and one militant. On the other hand, security forces carried out 25 major actions throughout the country, resulting in deaths of 81 people including 72 militants and nine security forces personnel. Together (both militant attacks and security forces actions) they make 93 overall violent incidents resulting in killings of 198 people. As many as 59 out of total 93 violent incidents were concentrated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), with its main land witnessing 32 incidents that resulted in 52 deaths and former FATA (Federally Administered Tribal Areas) areas experiencing 27 incidents leading to 65 deaths. Balochistan followed closely, with 24 violent incidents resulting in 56 fatalities.

Other provinces experienced relatively fewer incidents, with Punjab recording six that led to 19 deaths (all militants) and Sindh reporting four with six fatalities. Overall, Pakistan has endured a total of 785 militant attacks during the first 10 months of 2024, resulting in 951 deaths and 966 injuries, reflecting a persistently high level of violence across the country. The report underscores the ongoing security challenges, particularly in KP and Balochistan, as violence remains a major concern despite fluctuations in the frequency of attacks.