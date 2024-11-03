Pak cueists dominate day 1 at IBSF World Snooker C’ship in Doha

LAHORE - The IBSF World Snooker Championship 2024 commenced in Doha, with 48 players divided into 12 groups, each vying for a place in the knockout stage. From each group, two players will advance to the knockout rounds, where the top 8 group leaders secure a direct entry to the Last 16. The remaining 16 qualifiers will compete in the Last 24 round to determine the final line-up. Awais Muneer (Pakistan) defeated KritsanutLertsattayathorn (Thailand) 4-2; 6-103 (52), 100 (68)-00, 77-12, 97-00, 36-77 (76), 82 (76)-27. M Naseem Akhtar (Pakistan) beat MhanaaAlobaidli (Qatar) 4-0; 73-06, 94 (52)-30, 65 (54)-06, 74-14. Asjad Iqbal (Pakistan) overcame Darryl Hill (Isle of Man) 4-1; 87-15, 100 (84)-01, 79-00, 42-59, 74 (51)-60 (60). Muhammad Asif (Pakistan) defeated Kamal Chawla (India) 4-1; 135 (100)-00, 114 (66)-19, 01-56, 77 (52)-41, 72 (63)-16. The Pakistani players showed impressive form on the opening day, showcasing their skill and precision as they took command over their matches and set a promising tone for the championship.