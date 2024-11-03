Pakistan announces squad for first ODI against Australia in three-match series

The Pakistan cricket team has announced its playing XI for the first One Day International (ODI) of a three-match series against Australia, set to take place on Monday in Melbourne.

The squad includes Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, captain and wicketkeeper Muhammad Rizwan, Kamran Ghulam, vice-captain Salman Ali Agha, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, and Muhammad Hasnain.

Captain Muhammad Rizwan, leading the team for the first time, highlighted the contributions of players like Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Naseem Shah. "All 15 members are leaders in their own right," he remarked, adding that Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq have also delivered crucial performances in the past.

Vice-captain Salman Ali Agha expressed the team’s excitement, emphasizing the importance of giving younger players opportunities to strengthen Pakistan’s roster.

Pakistan’s track record in Australia has been challenging, with only one series win against the hosts. Out of the 104 ODIs played between the two nations, Australia has won 70 matches.

Following the opening match in Melbourne, Pakistan will play the second ODI in Adelaide on November 8, and the final match in Perth on November 10. All games are scheduled to start at 8:30 am Pakistan Standard Time.