Pakistan beat Australia to reach Hong Kong Sixes final

Pakistan secured their spot in the final of the Sixes tournament with a four-wicket win over Australia in a high-intensity semi-final clash at Mong Kok on Sunday.

Winning the toss, Pakistan’s captain Faheem Ashraf opted to field first. Australia put up a challenging total of 107 runs in their six overs, powered by Dan Christian’s blistering 42 off just 8 balls and Jack Wood’s 36-run contribution. Faheem Ashraf managed to take the only wicket for Pakistan.

In pursuit of the target, Pakistan began their innings with an aggressive approach. Asif Ali delivered a quickfire 32 off 8 balls, while Muhammad Akhlaq matched his pace with 32 runs from 10 balls. Contributions from Faheem Ashraf (19) and Aamer Yamin (24) further boosted Pakistan’s chase. Australia’s Andrew Fekete and Fawad Khan each claimed a wicket, but it wasn’t enough to halt Pakistan’s momentum.

Pakistan remains undefeated in this tournament. Their journey began with a 13-run win against the United Arab Emirates (UAE), followed by a six-wicket victory over arch-rival India. On Saturday, Muhammad Akhlaq’s commanding half-century, paired with disciplined bowling, helped Pakistan secure a 17-run victory over South Africa, sealing their place in the semi-finals at Mission Road Ground.

With this consistent performance, Pakistan looks to carry their unbeaten streak into the final and claim the Sixes title.