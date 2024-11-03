Sunday, November 03, 2024
Pakistan’s exports to US up by 6.18pc in first quarter

NEWS WIRE
November 03, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan’s export of goods and services to the United States (US) witnessed an increase of 6.18 percent during the first quarter of the current fiscal year (2024-25) as compared to the exports of the corresponding quarter of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

The overall exports to the US were recorded at $1.461 billion during July-September (2024-25) against exports of $1.376 billion during July-September (2023-24), SBP data revealed. On a year-to-year basis, the exports to the US also surged to $511.525 million in September 2024 against the export of $441.569 million in September 2023.

Meanwhile, on a month-on-month basis, the exports to the US witnessed an increase of 7.95 percent during September 2024 as compared to the exports of $473.838 million in August 2024, the SBP data revealed.

Overall Pakistan’s exports to other countries witnessed an increase of 7.82 percent in the first three months, rising from $6.952 billion to $7.495 billion, the SBP data revealed.

NA Speaker names five parliamentarians as top judge summons first JCP meeting

On the other hand, the imports from the US into the country during the months under review were recorded at $558.562 million against $471.776 million last year, showing an increase of 18.39 percent in July-September (2024-25).

On a year-on-year basis, the imports for the US also increased to $187.700 million in September 2024, against the export of $120.799 million in September 2023. On a month-on-month basis, the imports from the US into the country witnessed a nominal decrease of 1.12 percent during September 2024, as compared to the imports of US $185.606 million during August 2024, according to the data. The overall imports into the country witnessed an increase of 15.71 per cent, from $12.288 billion to US $14.219 billion, according to the data.

