Pakistan’s exports to US up by 6.18pc in first quarter

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s export of goods and services to the United States (US) witnessed an increase of 6.18 percent during the first quarter of the current fiscal year (2024-25) as compared to the exports of the corresponding quarter of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

The overall exports to the US were recorded at $1.461 billion during July-September (2024-25) against exports of $1.376 billion during July-September (2023-24), SBP data revealed. On a year-to-year basis, the exports to the US also surged to $511.525 million in September 2024 against the export of $441.569 million in September 2023.

Meanwhile, on a month-on-month basis, the exports to the US witnessed an increase of 7.95 percent during September 2024 as compared to the exports of $473.838 million in August 2024, the SBP data revealed.

Overall Pakistan’s exports to other countries witnessed an increase of 7.82 percent in the first three months, rising from $6.952 billion to $7.495 billion, the SBP data revealed.

On the other hand, the imports from the US into the country during the months under review were recorded at $558.562 million against $471.776 million last year, showing an increase of 18.39 percent in July-September (2024-25).

On a year-on-year basis, the imports for the US also increased to $187.700 million in September 2024, against the export of $120.799 million in September 2023. On a month-on-month basis, the imports from the US into the country witnessed a nominal decrease of 1.12 percent during September 2024, as compared to the imports of US $185.606 million during August 2024, according to the data. The overall imports into the country witnessed an increase of 15.71 per cent, from $12.288 billion to US $14.219 billion, according to the data.