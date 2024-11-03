Pakistan secure semis spot alongside Australia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka in Hong Kong Sixes

HONG KONG - Pakistan clinched a semifinal berth after a strong performance against South Africa in the Hong Kong Sixes 2024.

Pakistan’s disciplined bowling and power-packed batting lineup led them to a 17-run victory, setting the stage for an exciting showdown among the tournament’s top teams, including Australia, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. Batting first, Pakistan scored a competitive 105/3 in 6 overs, powered by Muhammad Akhlaq’s impressive fifty before retiring and Hussain Talat’s quickfire 27* off 11 balls. Their bowlers then delivered a brilliant performance, limiting South Africa to 88/4. Talat claimed two key wickets, while Shahab Khan and Aamer Yamin chipped in with a wicket each to seal the win.

In other matches, India faced a dominant New Zealand in Bowl Match 3. New Zealand’s explosive start featured Siddhesh Dixit’s blistering 55 off 12 and Raunaq Kapur’s 33* off 7, leading them to a massive 146/3 in 6 overs. India struggled in reply, managing only 102/2 despite S Goswami’s 42* off 16.

Oman then took on England in Bowl Match 4, posting a towering 159/0, with captain Vinayak Shukla and Hassnain Shah each scoring fifties. England could not keep pace and fell short at 92/4, giving Oman a commanding 67-run victory.

Sri Lanka outplayed Nepal in their quarterfinal, amassing 123/2 in 6 overs. Sandun Weerakkody’s fifty and Lahiru Madushanka’s 31* off 8 anchored the innings, while their bowlers restricted Nepal to 83, securing a 40-run win for Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh secured their semifinal spot with a win over the UAE in a match impacted by bad light. Bangladesh posted 111/1 in their innings, and UAE, struggling at 43/3 after 3.2 overs, were 18 runs behind the par score when play ended, handing Bangladesh the win.

As the tournament advances to the semifinals, every electrifying moment of the Hong Kong Sixes 2024 can be watched at Star Sports and Fancode, where 12 teams are vying for the title. The live broadcast begins at 8:15 AM (Hong Kong Time).