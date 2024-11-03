The great smog of London in 1952 was a deadly combination of fog and air pollution, which plunged the city into a shroud of darkness and peril. Occurring from December 5th to 9th, this unprecedented event resulted from the burning of coal and unfavourable weather conditions, trapping pollutants close to the ground. The thick smog brought visibility to near zero, enveloping the streets and causing chaos. It led to an estimated 4,000 to 12,000 deaths due to respiratory illnesses and exacerbated health conditions. This catastrophic event spurred legislation for cleaner air and laid the foundation for environmental awareness and the necessity of air quality regulations.