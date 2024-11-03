Sunday, November 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Past in Perspective

“The greatest threat to our planet is the belief that someone else will save it.” –Robert Swan

Past in Perspective
November 03, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Past in Perspective

The great smog of London in 1952 was a deadly combination of fog and air pollution, which plunged the city into a shroud of darkness and peril. Occurring from December 5th to 9th, this unprecedented event resulted from the burning of coal and unfavourable weather conditions, trapping pollutants close to the ground. The thick smog brought visibility to near zero, enveloping the streets and causing chaos. It led to an estimated 4,000 to 12,000 deaths due to respiratory illnesses and exacerbated health conditions. This catastrophic event spurred legislation for cleaner air and laid the foundation for environmental awareness and the necessity of air quality regulations.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1730525689.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024