PBCC hosts educational conference to enhance quality

November 03, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI  -  The Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC) hosted an educational conference focused on promoting high-quality education, enhancing examination methods, and implementing modern educational reforms. Key officials, including the Chairman of the Punjab Education Task Force Muzammil Mahmood, Education Task Force Member Rana Shakeel Ahmed Bhatti, Secretary of Higher Education Dr. Farrukh Naveed, along with representatives from the Agha Khan Board, Cambridge, Federal Board, and the Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC), participated in the event. The conference provided valuable suggestions aligned with the contemporary needs of the education system. Muzammil Mahmood, Chairman of the Punjab Education Task Force, stated that modern education reforms are being introduced across all Punjab Education Boards. He emphasized that, under the guidance of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a special task force has been established to implement these reforms aiming to enhance and modernize the educational framework in Punjab.

Dr. Farrukh Naveed, Secretary of Higher Education, reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring transparency and merit in educational appointments. He highlighted the recent recruitment of Vice Chancellors and College Teaching Interns (CTIs) for 18 universities, asserting the administration’s dedication to these principles. He also mentioned planned examination reforms designed to evaluate students fairly and accurately while safeguarding their rights.

