PMDC achieves new milestone in case processing efficiency

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PMDC) has made significant strides in streamlining its operations with the launch of its new licensing portal, achieving unprecedented efficiency and high success rates in case processing. Since the portal’s inception a few months ago, PMDC has significantly expedited the processing and issuance of various certifications, demonstrating a strong commitment to timely and transparent service delivery for medical professionals across Pakistan. As of the latest data, 73,361 out of 75,279 cases have been completed and issued by the PMDC. These cases included changes in data/licenses, extensions of provisional certificates, full registration certificates, good standing certificates, provisional licenses, provisional licenses for foreign graduates, renewals of licenses, and registrations of postgraduate qualifications. These numbers represent a high rate of processing efficiency, underscoring PMDC’s dedication to service enhancement for the medical community. The portal’s user-friendly interface and streamlined back-end processing have resulted in quicker turnaround times and greater accessibility for medical professionals. The PMDC remains committed to continuous improvement and digital innovation, ensuring that the needs of the medical fraternity are met swiftly and effectively, according to a press release. The Council has extended its gratitude to all stakeholders involved in making the portal a success and looks forward to setting even higher service delivery standards in the future. PMDC has taken a pivotal step to streamline the recognition of teaching experience for medical professionals.