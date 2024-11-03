Polio eradication efforts yield success in villages of Hyderabad district

HYDERABAD - A significant breakthrough has been achieved in the fight against polio in Villages Bakhtiar Mari and Darya Khan Nahiyoon. Following intensive consultation and consensus-building sessions with community elders from Mari and Nahiyoon, 105 hard polio refusals have been successfully addressed. According to a handout issued by district information office, this remarkable achievement demonstrates the power of community engagement and collaboration in overcoming vaccine hesitancy.

The successful conversion of refusals to acceptances is a testament to the dedication and hard work of healthcare workers, community leaders, and officers of District Administration led by DC Hyderabad.