Sunday, November 03, 2024
Polio eradication efforts yield success in villages of Hyderabad district

Polio eradication efforts yield success in villages of Hyderabad district
Our Staff Reporter
November 03, 2024
HYDERABAD  -  A significant breakthrough has been achieved in the fight against polio in Villages Bakhtiar Mari and Darya Khan Nahiyoon.  Following intensive consultation and consensus-building sessions with community elders from Mari and Nahiyoon, 105 hard polio refusals have been successfully addressed. According to a handout issued by district information office, this remarkable achievement demonstrates the power of community engagement and collaboration in overcoming vaccine hesitancy.  

The successful conversion of refusals to acceptances is a testament to the dedication and hard work of healthcare workers, community leaders, and officers of District Administration led by DC Hyderabad.

Our Staff Reporter

