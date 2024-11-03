PTA blocked 113,133 TikTok accounts for obscene content

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has blocked 113,133 accounts on TikTok during the past four years in an action taken to curb obscene and blasphemous content on social media platforms, including TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram. According to a PTA report detailing actions taken to curb obscene and blasphemous content on social media, since 2020, over 114,015 explicit videos were uploaded to TikTok, however, 113,133 accounts were blocked due to the content being obscene. An additional 2,463 posts featuring blasphemous material were also blocked, the report noted. The report said that in 2023, 25,267 instances of explicit content were uploaded, resulting in the blocking of 24,800 accounts on TikTok. The PTA report further revealed that across multiple social media platforms, a total of 1,389,181 instances of obscene content were reported, of which 1,303,578 links were blocked. Specific actions included blocking 147,579 links on Facebook, 22,357 on Instagram, 125,600 on TikTok, 53,162 on YouTube, and 53,842 on X.