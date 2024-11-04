Punjab College wins volleyball championship

Rawalpindi - The final match of the intercollegiate volleyball championship, organized by the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Rawalpindi, saw Punjab College claim victory over Govt College Satellite Town. The championship was held at Government College Rahmatabad, with teams from Government College Rahmatabad, Government College Satellite Town, Divisional Public School and College, Punjab College of Information Technology, and Punjab College D9 competing. In the first semi-final, Punjab College D9 defeated Punjab College of Information Technology to reach the final, while Government College Satellite Town won against Divisional Public School & College in the second semi-final. In the final, Punjab College D9 successfully defended their title by defeating Government College Satellite Town with a score of 0-3. Players Areeb Qasim, Uzair Najeeb, Saad Rabbani, and Sufyan Abbasi delivered standout performances for the winning team.