Punjab Governor lauds lawyers’ struggle for rule of law

Attock - Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan stated that lawyers have consistently fought for the rule of law and the supremacy of the constitution in Pakistan. He made these remarks while addressing a seminar titled “The role of lawyers in the social development of Pakistan,” organized by the People’s Lawyers Forum in collaboration with the District Bar Attock.

The event was attended by District and Sessions Judge Attock Chaudhry Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, Senior Civil Judge Javed Iqbal, and President of the District Bar Association Attock Rizwana Raja, along with other legal professionals.

During his speech, Governor Haider Khan praised the District Bar Association Attock for its pivotal role in establishing professionalism within the legal community. He reflected on the period from 2008 to 2012 as a golden era for the Attock Bar, highlighting the record development achieved under the leadership of Syed Azmat Ali Bukhari, who served as Federal Minister at the time and collaborated closely with the District Bar.

The governor also paid tribute to Malik Israr Shaheed Advocate, acknowledging his services as exemplary and deserving of recognition. He noted the significance of having both the former Chief Justice of Lahore High Court and the current Chief Justice hailing from Attock, alongside his own position as Governor, emphasizing the importance of serving the local community.

Haider Khan underscored the need for effective legislation to address the challenges faced by impoverished litigants and urged lawyers to assist the less fortunate in accessing justice. He remarked on the essential relationship between the bar and the bench and highlighted the potential impact of the 26th constitutional amendment, which he described as a positive development that would facilitate speedy trials and reduce the case load on other courts through the establishment of a Constitutional Bench.

The governor concluded by asserting the necessity of prioritizing Pakistan’s sovereignty and security amidst internal and external challenges. District and Sessions Judge Attock Chaudhry Zafar Iqbal, President of DBA Attock Rizwana Raja, and Senior Advocate Syed Azmat Bukhari also addressed the seminar. The event concluded with the distribution of certificates to lawyers who completed their vocational training.