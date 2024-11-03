Punjab orders one-week closure of primary schools in Lahore

Following a significant decline in air quality and escalating smog levels in the provincial capital, the Punjab government has ordered a one-week closure of all primary schools up to the fifth standard in Lahore.

Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb announced the decision, stressing the urgent need to prioritize the health and safety of students amid the ongoing environmental crisis.

The Punjab Environment Protection Agency (EPA) issued an official notification confirming the closure, which will be in effect from November 4 to November 9. This decision comes as Lahore continues to battle extreme air pollution, posing serious health risks, especially for children. Reports indicate that Lahore remains one of the most polluted cities globally, necessitating prompt action from authorities.

Maryam Aurangzeb advised parents and caregivers to keep children indoors as much as possible during this period and urged them to ensure that children wear masks if they must go outside. The government is coordinating closely with the Department of Environmental Protection to monitor air quality and take further action to reduce smog levels.

The temporary school closure aims to protect student wellbeing while the government works to address the root causes of air pollution in the region. Authorities will continue to assess the situation and provide updates on school reopening plans and any additional health measures. Meanwhile, the government is intensifying public awareness campaigns to encourage community involvement in tackling pollution.