Sunday, November 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Punjab orders one-week closure of primary schools in Lahore

Punjab orders one-week closure of primary schools in Lahore
Web Desk
3:26 PM | November 03, 2024
National

Following a significant decline in air quality and escalating smog levels in the provincial capital, the Punjab government has ordered a one-week closure of all primary schools up to the fifth standard in Lahore.

Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb announced the decision, stressing the urgent need to prioritize the health and safety of students amid the ongoing environmental crisis.

The Punjab Environment Protection Agency (EPA) issued an official notification confirming the closure, which will be in effect from November 4 to November 9. This decision comes as Lahore continues to battle extreme air pollution, posing serious health risks, especially for children. Reports indicate that Lahore remains one of the most polluted cities globally, necessitating prompt action from authorities.

Maryam Aurangzeb advised parents and caregivers to keep children indoors as much as possible during this period and urged them to ensure that children wear masks if they must go outside. The government is coordinating closely with the Department of Environmental Protection to monitor air quality and take further action to reduce smog levels.

Hezbollah claims rocket attack on Israeli military base in Tel Aviv

The temporary school closure aims to protect student wellbeing while the government works to address the root causes of air pollution in the region. Authorities will continue to assess the situation and provide updates on school reopening plans and any additional health measures. Meanwhile, the government is intensifying public awareness campaigns to encourage community involvement in tackling pollution.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1730611329.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024