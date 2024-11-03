Sunday, November 03, 2024
Russia claims to have taken control of 2 more settlements in Ukraine

Anadolu
12:20 PM | November 03, 2024
International

Russia claimed on Saturday that it took control of two more settlements in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, marking its further advances. 

The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement that Russian forces captured the settlements of Pershotravneve in the Kharkiv region and Kurakhivka in the Donetsk region.

The ministry also said the Russian forces improved positions along the entire frontline, destroyed and captured weapons and military equipment.

"In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 647 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 35,169 drones, 585 air defense systems, 19,023 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,484 multiple rocket launchers, 17,176 field artillery and mortars guns, 27,930 special military vehicles have been destroyed," it said.

Ukrainian authorities have yet to comment on Russia's claim, and independent verification of the claim is difficult due to the ongoing conflict.

Anadolu

International

