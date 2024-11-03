Sunday, November 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Safe City Project to enhance police efficiency: Punjab CM advisor

Our Staff Reporter
November 03, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  The Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PMDC) has made significant strides in streamlining its operations with the launch of its new licensing portal, achieving unprecedented efficiency and high success rates in case processing. Since the portal’s inception a few months ago, PMDC has significantly expedited the processing and issuance of various certifications, demonstrating a strong commitment to timely and transparent service delivery for medical professionals across Pakistan. As of the latest data, 73,361 out of 75,279 cases have been completed and issued by the PMDC. These cases included changes in data/licenses, extensions of provisional certificates, full registration certificates, good standing certificates, provisional licenses, provisional licenses for foreign graduates, renewals of licenses, and registrations of postgraduate qualifications. These numbers represent a high rate of processing efficiency, underscoring PMDC’s dedication to service enhancement for the medical community. The portal’s user-friendly interface and streamlined back-end processing have resulted in quicker turnaround times and greater accessibility for medical professionals.

NA Speaker names five parliamentarians as top judge summons first JCP meeting

The PMDC remains committed to continuous improvement and digital innovation, ensuring that the needs of the medical fraternity are met swiftly and effectively, according to a press release. The Council has extended its gratitude to all stakeholders involved in making the portal a success and looks forward to setting even higher service delivery standards in the future. PMDC has taken a pivotal step to streamline the recognition of teaching experience for medical professionals.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1730525689.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024