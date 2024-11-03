Sargodha police arrested 528 ‘criminals’ in October

SARGODHA - The Sargodha police arrested 528 alleged criminals including128 absconders and recovered valuables worth more than Rs.48.6 million from them, a police spokesman said on Saturday. Owing to renewed efforts during October, police arrested 43 people involved in 25 dacoity cases and recovered looted or snatched valuables worth Rs. 2,173,000.

Police officials completed investigation on 730 cases and submitted their challans in relevant courts. A total of 24 burglary cases were resolved besides arrest of 40 burglars and valuables worth over 25 million were recovered from them.

In all,07 vehicles worth Rs 11.6 million were recovered from 01car lifters involved in 29 cases while 12 bike lifters involved in 11 cases were held besides recovery of motorbikes worth Rs.195,000 from them.

Police also arrested 13 persons for their alleged involvement in 27 cases of tempering vehicles and recovered 2 vehicles worth Rs. 4.3 million from them.

During special crackdown against absconders, police arrested 63 proclaimed offenders and 65 court absconders. The nabbed proclaimed offenders were wanted to police in crime cases of murder,attempt to murder, dacoity and snatching valuables. Police apprehended 87 persons for possessing illegal weapons and recovered 03 Kalashnikovs/Rifles, 84 pistols and 778 rounds from them.

A total of 113 persons were held for having narcotics and liquor while 104 cases were registered against them besides recovery of 14077 gram hashish, 2829 gram heroin and 3190 wine/liquor bottles.

To ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens, a total of 37 combing/search operations were conducted along with personnel of law enforcement agencies and 77 suspects were held. During the same period, the legal action was taken against 493 professional alm-seekers while two blind murder cases were resolved and three alleged killers were nabbed. A total of 84 other criminal were also held for their involvement in crime cases of various nature.