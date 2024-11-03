Saurabh Netravalkar Stars as USA defeat Nepal in ICC Men’s CWC League 2

's brilliant bowling spell led the United States of America to a convincing victory over Nepal in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup (CWC) League 2 match held in Dallas.

Netravalkar claimed 4 wickets for just 47 runs, playing a pivotal role in restricting Nepal to 244 runs in their chase of a competitive total. After winning the toss and opting to bat first, the USA set a formidable target of 282 runs. Openers Shayan Jahangir and Monank Patel laid a steady foundation, with Patel top-scoring for the USA with a solid 67 runs off 81 balls, including five boundaries and a six.

Saiteja Mukkamalla also contributed significantly with 75 runs off 87 balls, while Harmeet Singh added a quick-fire 59 runs off just 44 deliveries, featuring three fours and three sixes. Despite losing wickets at regular intervals, strong middle-order performances ensured that the USA finished their 50 overs with a respectable total of 281 for 8.

In reply, Nepal struggled to build significant partnerships against a disciplined USA bowling attack. Anil Sah top-scored for his side with a fighting 52 off 80 balls, hitting 4 fours and 1 six. However, Netravalkar's exceptional performance proved too much for the Nepali batsmen, as he claimed crucial wickets at key moments, effectively dismantling the Nepal innings. Despite a valiant effort from Sompal Kami, who scored 46 runs off 27 balls, Nepal was eventually bowled out for 244 runs in 49.5 overs, falling short of the target by 37 runs.

Besides exception bowling by player of the match (4-47), Shadley van Schalkwyk(2-52), Nosthush Kenjige (2-33), Jasdeep Singh (1-46) and Harmeet Singh (1-46) also bowled well and steered their side to success. With this victory, the USA continued to assert their dominance in the ICC Men’s CWC League 2, showcasing both batting prowess and bowling depth.

SCORES IN BRIEF

USA 281/8, 50 overs (Saiteja Mukkamalla 75, Monank Patel 67; Gulsan Jha 3-87, Sompal Kami 2-50, Sandeep Lamichhane 2-48) beat NEPAL 244, 49.5 overs (Anil Sah 52, Kushal Malla 33; 4-47, Nosthush Kenjige 2-33) by 37 runs.