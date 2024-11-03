Scottish comedian Janey Godley dies aged 63

EDINBURGH - Scottish comedian Janey Godley has died at the age of 63. She had been receiving palliative care after living for a number of years with ovarian cancer, which forced her to cancel her ‘Why Is She Still Here?’ tour in September. Godley was perhaps best known for her viral dubbed videos of Nicola Sturgeon’s Covid briefings during the pandemic and her protest against Donald Trump’s 2016 visit to Scotland. Her daughter Ashley Storrie thanked Godley’s “found family” for their support “throughout these last horrible days”. In a video posted on social media, Storrie said: “I wanted to tell you face to face because it felt very much what she would have wanted. “She went peacefully and I want to say a big thank you to all the staff at the Prince and Princess of Wales Hospice.” Mentioning a number of loved ones, she said: “Thank you so much for being there and for making a very, very scary moment peaceful and a nice transition.” She then addressed Godley’s followers, thanking them for their kindness and support.

“I think it kept her going, genuinely we got her longer because of all the support and the love in the world.” She finished her video with “Bye Ma”, adding: “Frank, get the door” - a reference to a character in Godley’s famed voice overs of Nicola Sturgeon. Godley’s manager Chris David said she would be “hugely missed by her family, friends and her many fans”. He said: “She will be remembered for her legendary voiceovers of Nicola Sturgeon during the pandemic, her hilarious and outspoken comedy, but most of all for just being ‘Janey’.”

Godley revealed she had ovarian cancer in November 2021. She was given the all-clear in 2022 but a later scan discovered signs of the disease again. Born in the east end of Glasgow in 1961, Godley was a pub landlady before establishing herself on the comedy circuit. Storrie, who followed her mother into comedy, is the star of BBC Three comedy Dinosaur and was recently nominated for a Bafta Scotland award for the show. Godley went viral in 2016 after she was pictured holding a placard with an offensive word at a protest against Donald Trump on his visit to Scotland. Her profile was raised further when she voiced over videos of Nicola Sturgeon’s Scottish Covid briefings. She later became friends with the former first minister. Godley has also been a regular co-presenter on BBC Radio 4’s Loose Ends, as well as fronting BBC Radio 4 series The C Bomb. In 2023 she was honoured at the inaugural Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award at the Glasgow International Comedy Festival. She received an honorary degree from the University of Glasgow from her hospice bed earlier this week.