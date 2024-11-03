Sherry calls for stronger climate resilience funding

ISLAMABAD - Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman, underscored the essential role of development organizations in fostering climate resilience by ensuring adequate funding. Speaking at a pre-COP29 panel discussion titled “Bridging the Gap: Humanitarian/Development Agencies and Climate Adaptation in Pakistan” held at the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS), she emphasized the need for local climate action supported by robust international financing. Rehman advocated for proactive measures in flood-prone areas to address escalating climate impacts, urging major emitters to honour their Internationally Determined Contributions (IDCs) and establish a Global Goal on Adaptation prioritizing funding for on-ground initiatives.

Ambassador Jauhar Saleem, President of IRS, highlighted COP29’s potential to advance climate adaptation and secure essential funding. He stressed the importance of decentralizing climate adaptation approaches and tailoring strategies to local contexts. Dr. Altaf Abro, Head of Mission for Secours Islamique France (SIF) Pakistan, emphasized the importance of linking development funds with humanitarian resources to strengthen resilience strategies. Dr. Samuel Rizk, Resident Representative of UNDP Pakistan, called for coordinated government action to combat climate change, pointing to rapid population growth and worsening climate impacts as significant challenges that increase vulnerabilities among marginalized communities. Bilal Anwar, CEO of the NDRMF, highlighted the need for transformative adaptation initiatives to meet climate challenges, emphasizing resource mobilization, expertise enhancement, and the incorporation of indigenous practices for sustainable action. Dr. Rizwan Naseer, Senior Research Fellow at IRS, discussed the importance of aligning humanitarian responses with development strategies for a more integrated approach. Muhammad Arif Goheer, Executive Director of the GCISC, stressed the urgency of climate-smart farming practices and improved water management in Pakistan’s agricultural sector to ensure sustainability. Isabel Bogorinsky, Head of Programs at Welthungerhilfe (WHH) Pakistan, underscored the threat climate change poses to food security and emphasized the need for government organizations and think tanks to enhance resilience and adaptation strategies. Ahmed Kamal, former Chairman of the Federal Flood Commission (FFC), discussed disaster risk reduction initiatives, including the 10-year National Flood Protection Plan and advancements in flood forecasting. Hassan Hayat, Programme Producer at PTV Home, highlighted the role of documentaries in raising awareness about the severe impacts of climate change. The event convened national and int’l experts, policymakers, and heads of development and humanitarian organizations.